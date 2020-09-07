September 7, 2020

Adopts section of NH 275 from Mysuru to Madikeri; To make Highways better on voluntary basis

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on working together with mutual co-operation for sharing of respective expertise in Highway Engineering field through the road infrastructure development.

As per the MoU, JSS STU adopted a section of National Highway NH 275 — from Mysuru to Madikeri — and agreed to help NHAI make its Highways better on a voluntary basis under ambit of Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR).

In its endeavour to build a world class National Highway (NH) network, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed Engineering Colleges to collaborate and adopt nearby stretches of National Highways on voluntary basis. The move will leverage the intellect of students and faculty towards improvement of the road infrastructure ecosystem.

Since the institutions have better appreciation of local requirement, topography and resource potential, their vital inputs can be utilised by NHAI during different stages of pre-construction, construction and operation of NH stretches. This will help in mitigating routine local problems such as traffic movement, congestion, immediate identification of accident-prone sites, etc.

This initiative by NHAI provides opportunity for students in hands-on-learning, internship and a sense of contribution in building local infrastructure. The University faculty gets exposed to practical problems for their research, including access to data. The Varsity derives utility through enhancing user experience and leveraging resources of NHAI for further academic advancement. The National Highway stretch adopted will be co-branded with JSS STU by NHAI, according to a press release from Dr. M. Pradeep, Training and Placement Officer at JSS Science & Technology University (SJCE), Mysuru.