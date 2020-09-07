SSLC revaluation: City student tops District, 2nd in State
September 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Spoorthi Y. Agnihothri of Marimallappa’s High School has emerged as District topper and one of the second toppers for the State in the SSLC examination after revaluation. 

Now she has secured 624 marks out of 625. Earlier, Spoorthi had obtained 618 marks. As she was confident of getting more marks, she applied for revaluation of answer scripts, which resulted in her getting 6 more marks.

It may be mentioned here that three students — N.R. Preksha of Ideal Jawa Rotary School, Manu of Vijaya Vittala and Gaurav Chandan of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala — were District toppers by securing 623 out of 625.

