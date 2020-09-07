Parks, playgrounds open: Public can visit Kukkarahalli, Karanji, Lingambudhi Lakes too

September 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing the Union Government’s guidelines of opening up of public places including parks, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has issued an order to open all the parks and playgrounds with immediate effect.

In an order issued this morning, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has stated that all parks, playgrounds within the MCC limits will be open for public for walking and open gym activities. However, there will be restrictions on the walkers and gym activities.

They will not be allowed to socialise without maintaining physical distancing.

People who do not wear masks will not be allowed inside parks and sanitisation is a must while entering the parks. Security personnel and park keepers will be given the responsibility of ensuring that all the necessary steps are followed while allowing crowds, officials said.

Due to the COVID-19, MCC had earlier issued an order banning the entry of people into public places to parks and playgrounds. Even walking on the banks of Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake and around Karanji Lake was banned. Use of open gym equipment and children’s playing items was also banned. However, in the absence of parks and open spaces, residents and regular walkers were forced to walk on the main roads and other roads, risking their lives. Some of the parks deep inside residential layouts were, however, opened earlier and there was space for walking. Now all parks have been opened albeit with restrictions.