Over Rs. 1,000 crore alleged irregularities in MUDA
September 15, 2023
  • Urban Development Dept. seeks detailed report from Mysuru DC
  • Retired Assistant Director-Town Planning names 2 former MUDA Chairmen, previous and incumbent Commissioners in complaint

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a complaint from P.S. Nataraj, retired Assistant Director (AD), Town Planning, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), alleging grave irregularities at the Authority, the Urban Development Department has sought a comprehensive report from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru.

In a letter dated Sept. 5, 2023, Under Secretary to Urban Development Department, K. Latha has stated that “A complaint has been received from P.S. Nataraj (retired AD of Town Planning, MUDA), a resident of Brindavan Extension, Mysuru, on Aug. 5, 2023 alleging that in several cases MUDA has allotted high value assets (sites) on 50:50 ratio, instead of paying compensation to land owners, in violation of law. This has caused severe loss to MUDA and Government estimated at over Rs. 1,000 crore.” The complainant also alleged that, former MUDA Chairmen H.V. Rajeev and Yashaswi Somashekar, former Commissioner D.B. Natesh, incumbent Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Special Land Acquisition Officers Harshavardhan and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Special Tahsildars and employees have made illegal gains along with benami assets out of this.

Following this, Under Secretary K. Latha has directed the DC to examine each allegations in compliance with the rules and submit a report. 

Complainant Nataraj has further alleged that, it has been decided in the MUDA meeting to give 50 percent of the total developed land in those cases, where the land is used without acquiring them. By entering into an unholy nexus with land owners and realtors, the high value sites worth several crores of rupees at the previously developed prestigious layout have been allotted in the form of compensation. Apart from causing a loss to MUDA, they (aforementioned persons) have received a kickback and have made benami assets.

Alleging grave irregularities, Nataraj had demanded a thorough investigation after filing a First Information Report (FIR) in the case against whom he has named in the complaint.

Ex-MUDA Chairman clarifies

“Following the directions from the Government on Mar. 14, 2023, not to take any decision in view of taking a step to prepare guidelines related to allotment of sites in the form of compensation towards acquisition of pieces of land, no such decision of allotting sites towards compensation has been taken during my tenure (as MUDA Chairman) on 50:50 basis. Moreover, there was no provision to table such cases at the meeting. During my short stint in office, I have worked within the ambit of law,” clarified  Yashaswi S. Somashekar, former MUDA Chairman.

