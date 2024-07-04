GTD had sought info from Commr. on June 25

July 4, 2024

MLC C.N. Manjegowda denies allegations of engaging in extra-legal transactions

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is also a member of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), sought information from then MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar on June 25 regarding the allotment of sites under a 50:50 ratio.

“I asked the Commissioner to reply to my letter within seven days, considering the observations made by MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda in his letter regarding the distribution of incentive sites. Marigowda mentioned in his letter that although incentive sites were distributed to certain land losers years ago, sites were illegally given away again in violation of rules,” GTD said.

“I requested the Commissioner to table the reports of site distribution after gathering information from the Special Land Acquisition Officer, the technical division of MUDA, the engineering section, and surveyors. My letter also asked the Commissioner to put on hold the distribution of incentive sites until the Government approves it,” the MLA added.

GTD mentioned that Marigowda had sought information about the number of sites distributed under the 50:50 ratio since 2021. “As I had no visibility into this, I asked the Commissioner to provide me with the information within seven days,” he recalled.

Manjegowda denies allegations

MLC C.N. Manjegowda has firmly denied allegations of engaging in extra-legal transactions within the MUDA, stating that he would retire from political life if proven guilty. This response comes after MLC H. Vishwanath accused Manjegowda of roaming the corridors of MUDA with files like an attender.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Manjegowda highlighted his elected status by representatives in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, contrasting himself with Vishwanath, who was nominated by the BJP.

“I have been an elected member of the Gram Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat and have been serving the public for the past 35 years, including as the President of Mysuru APMC. People naturally come to me for solutions to their problems, and I need to continue working for them,” he said.

Emphasising his commitment to public service, Manjegowda dismissed Vishwanath’s accusations. “There is no need to take Vishwanath’s words seriously. He has criticised everyone from the President of the United States to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, CM Siddaramaiah and former CM Yediyurappa,” he remarked.

Misuse of political power

Manjegowda also accused BJP leader R. Raghu Kautilya, who has demanded a CBI probe into MUDA affairs, of misusing political influence to violate MUDA rules. He alleged that on April 27, 2017, Raghu obtained a 1202-sq.ft MUDA Civic Amenities (CA) site in the name of Sri Venkateshwara Charitable Trust in Bogadi to construct a girl’s hostel.

“Raghu Kautilya exerted political pressure to obtain 43,560-sq.ft alternative land in Kanakadasanagar, originally meant for a veterinary hospital, without paying additional money for the plot, causing a loss to MUDA. This site must be taken back by the Government,” Manjegowda demanded.

“For the past 15 years, I have been advocating for the rights of farmers who have lost their land unjustly. In the 50:50 scheme, farmers have not received land. I will raise this issue in the Assembly, along with evidence, and demand justice,” he added.