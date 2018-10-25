MUDA to take action against CA site norms violators

Issue to be discussed at MUDA Board meeting to be held after Nov. 6

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will take back Civic Amenities (CA) sites that have been handed over to individuals, trusts, residents’ associations and other entities for violating the stipulated rules.

In all, 638 CA sites have been handed over by MUDA on contract basis and it has been found that 486 allottees have violated MUDA norms. The CA sites have been handed over after the then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) was rechristened as MUDA.

MUDA has now prepared a list of all the 638 CA sites at various layouts in Mysuru and the officials have found out that 486 CA site allottees have violated site distribution norms as stipulated by MUDA. Earlier too, MUDA had made similar lists and had even issued notices to land allottees. But sources said that due to political pressure, action has not been taken against violators.

Sources said that most of the MUDA Board members are politicians and elected representatives and they have successfully stalled disciplinary action from MUDA against violators. Also, action has not been taken so far against violators on humanitarian grounds.

Most of these CA sites have been allotted to the influential and the powerful and they have neither built the building for which the CA site has been allotted nor paid money to MUDA. Some have even changed the purpose of the CA site grant (Purpose Deviation) and have constructed buildings in violation of norms, sources said and added that violators have brought political pressure to escape action.

Sources added that some of the CA site allottees have even approached the courts of law against MUDA for sending notices and asking them to follow the rules. Primary among the violations are non-payment of initial fees to MUDA, non-execution of lease agreement and leaving the CA site vacant for more than 10 years (rules say that construction at CA site must be completed within 10 years), altering the purpose of CA site allotment and Purpose Deviation.

The violator list has now been prepared by MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj and Secretary M.K. Savitha and will be placed before the MUDA Board that will meet after Nov. 6. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held on Oct. 27 but had to be postponed due to model code of conduct for Mandya Lok Sabha by-poll.

The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the MUDA Chairman and it remains to be seen what decision will be taken against violators. Probably, this will be the first MUDA meeting where the issue of violators will be discussed at length.

At the meeting, MUDA authorities will make a presentation to the Board regarding the nature of violation and to what extent the rules have been flouted. Sources said that over 200 CA sites that have violated rules have to be taken back by MUDA even if the MUDA Board decides to provide exemption to certain violations. MUDA has also increased the price of CA sites depending on the site measurement and the area covered. The earlier price of Rs. 100 per square feet has been increased to Rs. 200 per square feet.

MUDA Adalat: 28 applications received

MUDA has so far received 28 applications for MUDA Adalat that will be held on Nov. 12. The Adalat will be chaired by State Urban Development Minister U.T. Khader.

Applications are being received at a special “Spandana” counter set up at MUDA premises and the last day of receiving applications is Oct. 30. The applications received from the aggrieved parties will be sent to the respective Zonal Officer and an attempt will be made to clear them at their level. The remaining applications will be placed before the Minister at the Adalat, said MUDA Commissioner.

