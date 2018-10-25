Saree offerings to Goddess by devotees: Earns Rs.1 crore revenue to Chamundi Hill Temple

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill is earning an annual revenue of Rs.80 lakh to Rs.1 crore by selling sarees offered by the devotees as fulfilment of their vow.

The devotees, after offering sarees ranging from Rs.300 to Rs.10,000, will obtain a receipt in return from the Temple authorities.

The sarees received will be offered to the Deity, following which they will be despatched to the Temple counter for sale. At the counter, the sarees are sold at 25 percent discounted price every day.

The Temple earns a revenue of up to Rs.1 crore from the sale of these sarees, according to the Temple authorities. The proceeds of the sale will be utilised for Dasoha (mass feeding) and such other purposes. The Temple also earns a substantial revenue from sponsorship of rituals and special pujas, hundi collection, sevas, etc., the authorities added.

