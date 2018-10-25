Pejawar Swamiji visits flood-hit areas in Kodagu
Pejawar Swamiji visits flood-hit areas in Kodagu

Brief stopover in Hunsur

Hunsur: Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji on his way to Kodagu to inspect the flood hit areas made a brief stopover in Hunsur this morning and inspected the development works being taken up by Pejawar Mutt in town.

Speaking to press persons, the Swamiji said that yesterday he visited the flood-ravaged areas in Kerala and distributed Rs.13.5 lakh to families of the affected region on behalf of Pejawar and Uttaradi Mutts.

He said further that he would be visiting Moornadu in Kodagu today and assess the condition of the flood victims. He pointed out that a regulation had been enforced that all contributions should be routed through Government of Karnataka.

He added that the Mutts have earmarked Rs.10 lakh for relief works in Kodagu and assured all help for the needy.

October 25, 2018

