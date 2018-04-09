National Seminar on Indian Language Computing held

Mysuru: A one-day National Seminar on “Indian Language Computing” was organised by the Computer Society of India (CSI), Mysore Chapter to mark its Silver Jubilee year, in association with JSS-Science & Technology University (JSS-STU), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing C-DAC, Pune and Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium, SJCE Campus.

The programme was attended by more than 200 participants including students, faculty members and researchers from 14 various Engineering & Management colleges and professionals from various organisations.

Prof. B.G. Sangameshwara, Vice-Chancellor, JSS-STU, who was the chief guest, gave a call to students to take up projects on Language Computing which is in great demand and also advised to do projects on their own, rather than purchasing readily available projects.

Dr. C.N. Ravikumar, Principal, Mysore College of Engineering & Management, in his keynote address, mentioned that developing multilingual products is a challenge and definitely students interested in the area of Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Voice Recognition etc., have great opportunities.

Mahesh D. Kulkarni, Senior Director, C-DAC, who was the guest of honour, briefed on the opportunities in Multilingual Computing in areas like localisation, digitisation and international standardisation for researchers, developers and translators.

Subject experts Vainatheya Koratkar, Joint Director, C-DAC, Pune, Chandrakant Dhutadmal, Principal Technical Officer, C-DAC Pune, spoke.

J.G. Venkatesh, CSI member, rendered the invocation. K.A. Anitha Venkatesh, Chairperson of CSI, Mysore chapter, welcomed and presided. Prof. M.S. Veerendra Kumar, Vice-Chairman, proposed a vote of thanks.

In all, there were three sessions including mobile quiz for the audience. The prize winners were J.V. Srivatsa, Shilpa and Priyanka.

The valedictory function had Dr. Narayan Choudary, Director, CIIL as the chief guest, who spoke on language user tips, career opportunities for language students, developers, digitisation professionals, freelancers and also collected feedback from participants and offered internship for participants interested in language computing.

Valedictory

Dr. T. N. Nagabhusan, Principal, SJCE, was the chief guest at the valedictory.

The Best CSI Student Branch Award 2017, which was won by GSSIETW at the Kolkata conference, was received by Principal Dr. Shiva Kumar, HoD, CSE, Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram, HoD, ISE, Dr. Reshma Banu and student branch coordinator Vishwesh.

Aruna Devi, Hon. Secretary, CSI Mysore Chapter, proposed a vote of thanks. Suman Jayakumar compered.