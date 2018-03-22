National Seminar on ‘Indian Language Computing’ in city on Mar.27
National Seminar on ‘Indian Language Computing’ in city on Mar.27

Mysuru: Computer Society of India (CSI), Mysore Chapter, has organised a National Seminar on ‘Indian Language Computing’ on Mar.27 at 9 am at SJCE premises here.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here on Tuesday, B.S. Vishwanath of CSI said that senior Director of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mahesh D. Kulkarni and Principle Technical Officer Chandrakanth Dutadmal would deliver lectures and added that students of all streams, professionals and entrepreneurs would attend the Seminar.

Those interested to take part in the Seminar should register before Mar.24 by calling Mob: 94480-11009 or 93421-88042 or 93423-42057.

CSI Chairperson K.A. Anitha Venkatesh and M.N. Veerendrakumar were present during the press meet.

March 22, 2018

  1. Bhasha Bharati - Indian Languages Translation Services says:
    March 23, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Good Step taken by CSI. There should be cover all Indian languages.

