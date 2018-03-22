Big Bazaar’s Free Shopping Weekend from Mar. 23 to 25

Mysuru: Big Bazaar, one of the leading hypermarket chain from Future Group, has announced its first ever three-day ‘Free Shopping Weekend’ from Mar.23 to 25 across more than 250 stores in the country.

Customers need to shop for Rs. 2,000 and will get the entire value back through Apparel vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 plus Home & Kitchenware vouchers worth Rs. 500 plus free grocery products worth Rs. 500.

Adding another offer, all new Future Pay (e-wallet) users will get a cashback of Rs. 500 and is valid on shopping of Rs.2,000 and above only. The Shopping Weekend will offer the best deals on a wide range of products like staples, food, spices, tea, beverages, apparel, footwear, home care products, home fashion, kitchenware and much more.

Customers who do not want to miss the Free Shopping Weekend offer can pre-book by purchasing a ticket for just Rs. 100 which is redeemable post shopping. Booknow: http://bit.ly/PreBookFSWAdditionally. Big Bazaar has partnered with RuPay to extend 10% discount on all Debit and Credit Card purchases.