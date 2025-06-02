Calling owners of seized vehicles

June 2, 2025

Mysuru: As there are no takers for various types of vehicles seized by the Traffic Police on account of traffic violations, the V.V. Puram Traffic Police have asked the owners of these vehicles to take back possession of their vehicles by submitting the required documents.

The vehicles are parked in V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station premises. Such vehicles which are not claimed by the owners even after this notice, will be publicly auctioned.

The Registration Numbers of the vehicles are as follows: KA-09 EC-9240, KA-14 EB-4984, KA-09 EG-4914, KA-09 EC-5000, KA-09 EU-3149, KA-04 ER 7545, KA-55 J6806, KA-05 EB-2374, KA-11 J3429, KA-09 EM-3767, KA-03 EM-5289, KA-09 EN-0483, KA-09 HX-1468, KA-40 L-8372, KA-09 ED-8453, KA-02 S-9736, KA-09 ED-3338, KA-04 T-5624, KA-55 E-5434, KA-10 K-2178, KA-41 E-6727, KA-03 Y-1443, KA-05 ES-2210, KA-05 ED-3176, KA-01 EF-8846, KA-09 EJ-6617.