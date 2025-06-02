It was Vijaya Dabbe who introduced feminism: Writer

June 2, 2025

Mysuru: Woman author Nemichandra said that it was late writer Vijaya Dabbe who introduced feminism amongst us in the 1970s and 80s and the writer promoted it both in her life and writings.

She was speaking at the programme organised by Samatha Adhyayana Kendra to present Vijaya Dabbe Literary Award to Shivamogga-based poetess Savitha Nagabushan and distribution of prizes to winners of story and poetry contests, at Rotary West auditorium in Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Maintaining that Vijaya Dabbe’s voice in her works has remained intact even after decades of her writing, Nemichandra said that the main objective of feminism is to give equal opportunities and position to women.

Noting that Vijaya believed that gender equality was part of humanity, she said that her works were very much representative of the principles she believed in.

“Vijaya raised her voice against dowry menace decades ago. However, it is regretful to note that dowry is still very much existent, albeit in different forms, which is haunting us. Nobody can become a feminist just by virtue of being born as a woman. It is based on the core of truth. Vijaya was also of the belief that there were men too amongst us who advocated feminism,” she said.

Speaking after receiving the award, Savitha Nagabushan bemoaned that there is not much freedom now for any forms of writing such as poetry, stories or novels. Asserting that it was Vijaya Dabbe who introduced feminism to them, she said it is unfortunate that Vijaya died at a time when feminism began to glow.

Opining that no one will review the poems of women writers, Savitha contended that the younger ones should review the writings of seniors. Noting that structuring poems is just like building a house, she maintained that such a house can become poetry only when there is movement of life in that house. Likening poetry to a narrative, she said that this was like the relationship between a devotee and the almighty.

Veteran litterateur G.P. Basavaraju, in his address, said that Vijaya Dabbe was a woman who never wanted bad things to happen for anyone. There was no audacity or thunder or strong opposition in her literature. Her writings were based on the Buddhist principles of love, affection and compassion. She strongly advocated that the entire world can be cared with love, he said.

Critic M.S. Ashadevi released the book ‘Nenapinangaladalli Vijaya Dabbe’ on the occasion.

The winners of Vijaya Dabbe memorial prose and poetry contests were distributed prizes.

Samatha Adhyayana Kendra President Prof. Sabiha Bhumigowda presided. Kendra Vice-President Vijaya Rao, Secretary R. Sunandamma, Joint Secretary P. Omkar, Treasurer H.M. Kalashri, Bengaluru’s Maharani Cluster University faculty Prof. Selvakumari, Sarada Vilas College faculty Anand Gopal, M.S. Ashadevi and others were present on the occasion.