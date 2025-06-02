Nothing to panic about COVID-19 situation: DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy
News

Nothing to panic about COVID-19 situation: DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy

June 2, 2025

Mysuru:  Allaying the fears of people, Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Health Officer (DHO) of Mysuru, reassured the citizens that the current wave of COVID-19 is mild and there is no cause for panic.

Speaking at a live phone-in programme organised by JSS Radio 91.2 FM Community Radio recently, Dr. Kumaraswamy addressed queries from the public regarding COVID-19.

DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy stated that out of 102 people tested in Mysuru, 11 were COVID-positive, but none of them showed severe symptoms.

“The current cases are mild, and the District Administration has already put preventive systems in place. If needed, further steps will be taken,” he said.

He also urged people to rely on health department sources for accurate information.

The programme was hosted by Shivakumar, coordinator and presenter at JSS Radio.

S. Ramesh, Programme Assistant and M. Kanyakumari, announcer, were also present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching