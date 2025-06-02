Nothing to panic about COVID-19 situation: DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy

June 2, 2025

Mysuru: Allaying the fears of people, Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Health Officer (DHO) of Mysuru, reassured the citizens that the current wave of COVID-19 is mild and there is no cause for panic.

Speaking at a live phone-in programme organised by JSS Radio 91.2 FM Community Radio recently, Dr. Kumaraswamy addressed queries from the public regarding COVID-19.

DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy stated that out of 102 people tested in Mysuru, 11 were COVID-positive, but none of them showed severe symptoms.

“The current cases are mild, and the District Administration has already put preventive systems in place. If needed, further steps will be taken,” he said.

He also urged people to rely on health department sources for accurate information.

The programme was hosted by Shivakumar, coordinator and presenter at JSS Radio.

S. Ramesh, Programme Assistant and M. Kanyakumari, announcer, were also present.