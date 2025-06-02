Girl dies at MIMS Hospital due to alleged medical negligence

June 2, 2025

Parents, organisations stage protest; post-mortem at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru

Mandya: Even before the death of a baby girl due to negligence by Traffic Police while conducting routine checking is still fresh in the minds of the people, a seven-year-old girl has died due to alleged negligence by doctors at MIMS Hospital in Mandya. This resulted in the girl’s parents, organisations and the public staging protest against the doctors.

The deceased girl is Sanvi (7), daughter of Ningaraju and Ranjitha couple, residents of Nelluru village in Malavalli taluk.

Sanvi had suffered a fracture on her foot after tiles fell on her foot while playing in the village and was rushed to MIMS Hospital in Mandya for treatment. As doctors advised surgery to fix the fracture, a surgical procedure was performed on Sanvi’s foot on May 29 night.

But on Friday morning, Sanvi developed health complications and was shifted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was being treated. On Saturday morning, the girl was given medicines through Intravenous (IV) fluid (drips) following which Sanvi reportedly became unconscious. The doctors informed the parents that the girl died at night.

But before informing the parents first, the doctors had informed about Sanvi’s death to the Police, which gave rise to doubts, parents alleged and complained that Sanvi died due to negligence on the part of doctors.

Evasive reply from RMO: When Sanvi’s parents asked Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Drashan the reason behind Sanvi’s death, the RMO replied evasively by stating that the girl had died due to multiorgan failure and asked the girl’s parents to get the death investigated if they want.

The parents and those protesting then questioned why Sanvi’s death was first informed to the Police and not to the parents.

Protesters urge DC to come to the spot: Meanwhile, as soon as Sanvi’s death reached the village, Nelluru villagers, leaders and heads of various organisations rushed to MIMS Hospital and staged a protest demanding justice besides seeking action on erring doctors, the MIMS Director and the Superintendent.

The protesters also said that they would not allow post-mortem to be performed till compensation is paid to the parents of the deceased girl. They demanded District Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara to come to the spot and initiate action against the doctors and pay compensation to the parents.

Protesters take MIMS Director, SP to task: When MIMS Director Dr. Narasimhaswamy and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi came to the spot, they were taken to task by the villagers. The protesters told them that the girl had died due to negligence on the part of the doctors besides stating that there was no guarantee on the lives of those who come to this Hospital for treatment.

Stating that MIMS doctors practice at private clinics and hospitals and expressed anger about no action being taken on it. They demanded an FIR be registered against the doctor responsible for the girl’s death.

SP Mallikarjun, who spoke, said that a thorough probe will be conducted over the girl’s death, investigation will be conduct against the doctors and action will be initiated besides urging the protesters to allow for the conduct of post-mortem.

But the protesters, who refused to hand over the body for post-mortem, demanded action immediately and continued with the protest.

Post-mortem conducted at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru: After the Police and authorities concerned assured of conducting a thorough probe into the death of Sanvi, the protesters withdrew the stir and said not to conduct post-mortem at MIMS Hospital as the doctors could prepare the report as they like. They said that as of now the RMO was giving evasive replies and demanded post-mortem be conducted in other hospital.

Following the demand from the protesters, MIMS Administrative Board and the Police, shifted Sanvi’s body to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the parents.

A case has been registered at Mandya East Police Station.

Treatment from interns

Treatment given by Interns (Medical students) has led to the death of the girl. Interns are providing treatment and not specialist doctors at MIMS. This resulted in the girl developing health complications. Which doctor gave which medicine and the reason for the death should be made public. —Protesters

Two children die in a week

This is the second child’s death in a week at Mandya town. On May 26, a three-year-old girl died due to negligence on the part of Traffic Police while conducting a routine check of vehicles. The deceased girl is Hrithiksha, daughter of Ashok and Vani couple of Goravanahalli village in Maddur taluk.

Ashok and Vani were taking Hrithiksha, who had sustained dog bite, to a hospital on a bike when she fell down from the bike and died.

Now, seven-year-old Sanvi has died due to negligence by the doctors.

Probe Panel formed

Following reports of alleged medical negligence that led to the death of baby Sanvi, the Mandya District Administration has constituted a 5-Member Probe Committee to investigate the incident and determine whether the doctors involved were at fault.

The Committee is chaired by Dr. Pradeep, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Mysore Medical College (MMC).

Other members include: Dr. Mahesh, Professor and Head, Department of Orthopaedics, Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), B.G. Nagar, Nagamangala Taluk; Dr. Balakrishna, Professor and Head, Department of General Surgery, AIMS; Dr. Chethananand, Professor and Head, Department of Anaesthesia, AIMS; Dr. Somashekar, DLO, DHO Office, Mandya (Member Secretary).

The Committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report after its investigation.