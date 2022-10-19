Sexual assault and murder of girl by tuition teacher: ADGP Alok Kumar lauds Police for swiftly arresting the accused

October 19, 2022

Malavalli: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law & Order, Alok Kumar, who chaired the public grievances meeting, organised by Malavalli Police in the town, has lauded Malavalli Police for arresting the accused tuition teacher quickly, who had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl, murdered her and had dumped her body into a sump of an under construction house on Mysuru Road in the town.

The ADGP appreciated Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Satish, Additional SP Venugopal and Dy.SP Naveen Kumar for guiding the Police team to initiate quick action leading to the arrest of the accused.

The ADGP, who visited the house of the victim earlier, consoled the family members and even interrogated the accused personally in the Police Station.

Addressing the meeting, ADGP Alok Kumar urged the public to join hands with the Police as it is the responsibility of the public and the Police to prevent such crimes. Urging the public to co-operate with the investigating officers, he said that the Government has taken the crime seriously besides stating that steps would be taken to see that the accused gets the stringent punishment. The ADGP also urged the public to inform the SP or the Dy.SP in case they come across any crimes so that the Police can initiate action quickly.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Pramila Naidu, who also spoke, has demanded stringent punishment for the accused tuition teacher. She said that even stringent punishment was not enough for the accused who had murdered the little girl.

Pramila Naidu also visited the house of the deceased girl and consoled the family members.

Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Pramila Naidu, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, SP N. Yatish, ASP Venugopal, Dy.SP Naveen Kumar, Inspector Rajesh, Circle Inspectors Jagadish and Sridhar and others were present.

DDPI warns teachers conducting tuitions illegally

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Javaregowda has warned of registering cases against teachers who are conducting tuitions illegally without obtaining necessary permission. The DDPI, who has issued a circular to identify illegal tuition centres in the district, has instructed the officials concerned to initiate legal action against such centres and warned of taking action against teachers of Government, aided, unaided schools if they are found conducting tuitions illegally.

He has urged the parents to be careful while sending their children to tuitions or outside.

Accused is not a teacher

Meanwhile, the report from the Block Education Officer (BEO) submitted to the DDPI has revealed that Kantharaju, the accused tuition teacher is not a qualified teacher and his tuition centre was an illegal one.

The report further states that Kantharaju was earlier working at a tuition centre and following complaints of indecent behaviour by other lady teachers, he was sacked. Also, his wife and children, fed up from his behaviour, had moved out of the house.

Later, Kantharaju opened his own tuition centre illegally without obtaining necessary permission. Based on this report, the DDPI has issued an order to all BEOs to raid illegal tuition centres in the district and gather information about fake teachers.