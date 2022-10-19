State-level JD(S) Consultation Meet inaugurated in city

October 19, 2022

‘Pancharatna Ratha Yatre’ from Nov. 1

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the Party will launch a unique ‘Pancharatna Ratha Yatre’ on Nov. 1, to create awareness about five unique people-friendly programmes of JD(S).

He was speaking to press persons at a private resort on the outskirts of city, before inaugurating the Party’s two-day State-level JD(S) Consultation Meet from today. A CD and website about ‘Pancharatna Yatre’ was released on the occasion.

Kumaraswamy said that a workshop for Party’s 126 probable candidates will held in Mysuru. “The shortlisted candidates have been directed to work in their Constituencies and establish good rapport with the voters. In today’s State-level Meet, we will review the progress made by them in this direction,” he added.

Pancharatna Ratha Yatre

“JD(S) is giving a set of programmes for the people of Karnataka which was not given so far by any political party anywhere in the country. Pancharatna is all about giving free education, free healthcare, special programmes for farmers, job for every family and also a house for every family,” he added.

To create awareness the about Pancharatna programmes of the JD(S), Pancharatna Ratha Yatre is being launched on Nov.1, which will traverse across the State for six months and convey Pancharatna programmes of the party to every household of the State, Kumaraswamy said.

“On Nov.1, the Ratha Yatre will be launched from Mulabagilu of Kolar District, by offering pujas at Ganapathi and Anjaneyaswamy Temples, as per the wishes of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. The Pancharatna Ratha Yatre will cover 120 taluks of the State and we will stay at villages during the Yatre. The Yatre will be held in four phases continuously to highlight the need of a regional party for the welfare of the people of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy added.

Speaking after inaugurating the Consultation Meet, Kumaraswamy said that this meet is being held to exchange information about conveying the message of Pancharatna Ratha Yatre to the people of the State. “Our party intends to win 126 seats in the coming elections and we need to prepare ourselves in this direction,” he concluded.

State Party President C.M. Ibrahim, MLAs S.R. Mahesh and C.S. Puttaraju, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, other MLAs, MLCs, JD(S) District Presidents and Party leaders were present on the occasion.