Civic Honour for HDK in Mandya on June 16

June 14, 2024

Mandya: A Civic Honour has been organised for the newly elected Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who was also inducted into the Central Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Stadium here on June 16 at 5 pm.

JD(S) leader C.S. Puttaraju told media persons here yesterday that over a lakh people are expected attend, during which HDK will also thank voters for electing him to the Parliament with a huge margin of 2.5 lakh votes.

The leaders of both BJP and JD(S) coalition NDA alliance, JD(S) leaders and workers from all the eight Assembly Constituencies coming under Mandya LS seat will also be participating in the event, added Puttaraju.