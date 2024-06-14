Youth’s stabbing case in Kuvempunagar: Counter-complaint by prime accused
News

Youth’s stabbing case in Kuvempunagar: Counter-complaint by prime accused

June 14, 2024

Move just before heading to jail; blames wife, deceased brother-in-law for feud

Mysore/Mysuru: Ravichandra, the prime accused in the fatal stabbing of his brother-in-law at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block on June 8, has filed a counter-complaint against four individuals, including his deceased brother-in-law, before being taken into custody on Wednesday.

Ravichandra stands accused of fatally stabbing Abhishek, his wife Vidya’s brother from Koorgalli. Additionally, Ravichandra’s brother Kumar, mother Sharada, relative Padma, and her son Karthik have also been implicated in the case.

Allegedly, while Ravichandra stabbed Abhishek, the others are accused of assaulting him while he was on the ground, in a pool of blood. The incident also resulted in severe injuries to Abhishek’s friend Gautham, who was also assaulted.

Following the altercation, Ravichandra, claiming to have sustained injuries during the incident, was admitted to a private hospital in the city. After his discharge, he was promptly arrested on Wednesday.

The Police had initiated a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) on the day of the incident, and they have registered a case against the deceased Abhishek, his friend Gautham, sister Vidya, and mother Bhagya based on Ravichandra’s complaint.

Ravichandra was subsequently produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody.

Complaint and counter-complaint

Abhishek and his mother Bhagya reportedly visited Vidya’s residence in Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block on June 8 after learning that Vidya was allegedly being mistreated by her husband and his family members. They were met with assault by Ravichandra and his family.

After initially leaving the premises and returning home, Abhishek received further news about Vidya’s distressing situation. He, along with friends Gautham and Kaushik, returned to Vidya’s house to bring her back.

It was during this visit that Ravichandra allegedly stabbed Abhishek, resulting in his fatal injuries. Gautham, attempting to intervene, was also assaulted and subsequently hospitalised.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged against Ravichandra and his family members at Kuvempunagar Police Station. In turn, Ravichandra filed a counter-complaint with the Police.

In his statement, Ravichandra asserted that he and Vidya had been married for four-and-a-half years and had a three-year-old child. He cited ongoing marital disputes that allegedly escalated into physical altercations, despite attempts to resolve differences with the involvement of elders.

Ravichandra’s complaint further alleged that Vidya frequently quarrelled over trivial matters, verbally abused his mother and brother, and on the day of the incident, threatened to involve her brother. According to Ravichandra, Abhishek, along with Gautham and Kaushik, arrived at their home and instigated a physical confrontation, resulting in mutual assault.

