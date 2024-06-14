Jalabhisheka performed on Sosale Mutt Seer

June 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Sosale Sri Vyasaraja Mutt Seer 1008 Sri Vidyasreeshatheertha Swamiji’s Sahasra Chandradarshana Shanti Mahotsava, several programmes were held at Vittaladhama premises in J.P. Nagar here on Sunday.

Sri Vidyasreeshatheertha Swamiji was performed Jalabhisheka with holy water brought from major rivers of the country, as part of Sahasra Chandradarshana Shanti.

Speaking at the programme, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt in T. Narasipur taluk is located close to Varuna Constituency which is represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Pointing out that the Congress workers maintain a close relationship with the Mutt, he said that the Mutt pontiffs and staff too treat the party workers with the same affection.

“Vyasaraja Mutt has sought a CA site in Mysuru. Following the request, the allotment process has begun and has now reached the final stage. It is certain that the Mutt will get a CA site in Mysuru soon,” the MLC said.

The Mutt correspondent said that the Mutt Seer plans to build a big Vidyapeetha in the identified 2 ¾ acre area near J.P. Nagar.

Vijayanagar empire scion Krishnadevaraya, in his address, said that they are committed to Guru Parampare and the path shown by Krishnadevaraya who founded the erstwhile Vijayanagar empire.

Maintaining that Sri Krishnadevaraya got a long life with the blessings of Vyasaraja, he said that there can be no other Seers in the world like those in Vyasaraja Mutt over the years.

Several personalities from different fields were felicitated on the occasion. Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board Chairman Asagodu Jayasimha, Mysuru District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, Vyasatheertha Vidyapeetha Hon. Secretary Dr. D.P. Madhusudhanacharya, Principal Dr. Srinidhi Pyati, Scholar Matarishwacharya and others were present.