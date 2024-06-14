Why cover Police Station? Are we in a conflict zone, asks R. Ashoka 

June 14, 2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka yesterday flayed the State Government’s handling of the murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his associates.

Ashoka condemned the Government’s failure to maintain law and order, questioning the need for a ‘Shamiyana’ or tent in front of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station. “Are we living in a conflict zone like Kashmir, or is Karnataka now a border area? Don’t our State Police have the capability to investigate a straightforward murder case?” he asked.

Ashoka stressed that no one is above the law and labelled the incident a blemish on the film industry. “Renukaswamy had no criminal background. Action must be taken against those responsible,” he asserted.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai echoed Ashoka’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of equal treatment under the law and a thorough investigation.

“It is a serious case, and officials must conduct a thorough and impartial probe till the accused are punished. No one must behave in an inhumane manner. Whether in power or a celebrity, none have special privileges. All were equal before the law. Taking the law into one’s hands was a crime. When it escalates to the level of murder, the case must be taken seriously,” insisted Bommai.

The senior BJP leader called for a rigorous investigation into the alleged involvement of Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.