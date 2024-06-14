Investigating Officer in Darshan case replaced

June 14, 2024

Tent cloth used to cover Police Station where all accused are being questioned

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing murder case involving Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates, the Karnataka Police reassigned the Investigation Officer (IO) yesterday, raising eyebrows.

Kamakshipalya Police Inspector Girish Nayak has been transferred, with his superior, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandan Gowda, now taking over as the IO in this high-profile case. The case has garnered widespread attention due to the popular actor’s involvement and the crime’s nature.

A senior Police Officer stated that the transfer was a routine procedure. “Nayak was posted at the Kamakshipalya Station due to the elections. With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) no longer in effect, he has been returned to his original station. For continuity, ACP Gowda, who has been overseeing the case, has now been appointed the IO,” the Officer explained.

This reassignment comes days after Darshan and several of his aides were arrested and remanded to six days of Police custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly tortured and killed at the Pattanagere shed.

Meanwhile, the Police covering the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Station, where actor Darshan and others are being interrogated in connection with the murder case, by using tent cloth, raised suspicions . The station was covered with tent cloth to avoid media and public attention after some visuals from inside went viral. Although Police stations are generally kept open for 24 hours, the gates of this one were locked on Thursday morning.

“The visuals telecast by news channels impeded investigations. Seeing media persons outside the Police station, people may gather there, assuming that Darshan might come out. This case demands significant effort, forethought and resources,” a senior Police Officer stated.

Ban orders

The Bengaluru authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) around the Police Station. The orders, effective from June 13 to June 17, restrict gatherings within a 200-metre radius of the Police station. The Police custody of all the accused will end next Monday. The decision to impose these restrictions was taken after fans created disturbances by shouting slogans in support of Darshan. Despite additional Police forces being deployed to manage the situation, the numbers continued to grow, prompting the need for stricter measures.

Darshan, aides grilled

As the investigation into the case continues, a team has questioned Darshan, while another team was deployed to collect evidence from the parking lot where the murder took place. The accused were reportedly provided rice and sambar for dinner yesterday and their questioning continued till late into the night.

“We have also verified the call details from the victim’s phone. It shows that, the last three calls were made by Raghavendra, a member of Darshan’s fan association. The last call lasted for a few seconds. Since then, all calls went unanswered,” said a senior officer.

“We are multi-tasking in terms of collecting information and evidence. We may need certain urgent information from the accused to take action elsewhere. For someone inexperienced in investigative matters, this may appear as mischief, but in reality, it is not,” the officer added.

Taxi driver surrenders

Meanwhile, the eighth accused in the murder case surrendered before the Chitradurga Police on Thursday evening. The accused has been identified as Ravi, a taxi driver from Kurubarahatti village in Chitradurga district.

He was hired by the Chitradurga district Darshan Fans’ Association president and accused No. 4, Raghavendra, along with Jagadish, to take Renukaswamy to Bengaluru.

However, after reaching Kunchiganal, Renukaswamy was shifted to another car and taken to Bengaluru.