Cyberverse teams up with IEEE to offer cyber security programmes

October 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Cyberverse Foundation has signed an agreement with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to offer cyber security certification programmes.

The programmes will be offered under the IEEE Blended Learning Platform (IEEE BLP) and to execute advanced and comprehensive programmes on cyber security that covers topics from IT essentials to cyber security skills, making the candidates industry-ready and suitable for employment in various industry sectors.

The agreement allows collaboration on courses to enhance skills in the cyber security domain. Cyberverse offers a portfolio of cyber security training programmes, ranging from basic courses to expert-level courses, catering to the needs of academia, industry, and government sectors.

Courses are consistent with the qualification packs of the National Skill Development Corporation and NASSCOM. As part of its cyber security skill development initiative, Cyberverse has established a state-of-the-art cyber security Phygital Lab in Mysuru and it is planning to establish several Centres of Excellence (CoE) across India over the next few years.

“The aim of this agreement is to jointly create cyber security courses, promote and train students and professionals, create job opportunities, and bridge the digital divide. IEEE-BLP aims to upskill young professionals in emerging areas such as cyber security”, said Srikanth Chandrasekaran, Senior Director of IEEE India Operations.

The BLP certificate programmes are developed in conjunction with industry leaders and vetted by experts to ensure their effectiveness in content and learning experience. It is backed by micro-learning modules, application modules, and data analytics, ultimately leading to a joint certificate, which aims at bridging the skills gap.

“Cyberverse is delighted to partner with IEEE, a globally recognised leader in the realm of technology, in developing a deep pool of cyber security professionals in India and beyond”, said Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is the Chairman of the Advisory Board, Cyberverse Foundation.