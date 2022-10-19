Kharge sweeps AICC President poll

October 19, 2022

Shashi Tharoor gets 1,072 votes out of 9,385

New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge swept the AICC (All India Congress Committee) Presidential polls this morning, paving the way for him to become the Congress’ first non-Gandhi President in over two decades.

Kharge will replace interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, who has been occupying the post ever since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In what appeared to be a slip of tongue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today responded to a question referring to Mallikarjun Kharge as the new Congress President even before the election results were declared. When asked what his role will be in the party, Rahul said: “My new role is for the Congress President to decide… ask Khargeji”.

Counting of votes is currently underway and it is widely expected that Kharge will emerge victorious in the election, one that is being held by the party after over two decades.

Kharge received 7,897 of the total 9,385 votes while his opponent, Shashi Tharoor, trailed behind with 1,072 votes.

While Kharge is considered the firm favourite with his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

The high-stakes contest between the two veteran leaders drew a massive turnout of voters Monday with close to 96 per cent of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates casting their ballot, according to the party. Of the 9,915 PCC delegates, 9,385 cast their votes across State capitals, including 87 at the AICC headquarters and 50 at the Yatra camp site.