Pothole claims pillion rider’s life
News

Pothole claims pillion rider’s life

October 19, 2022

Villagers urge authorities to make the roads motorable

Srirangapatna: A woman, who had sustained serious head injuries after the bike in which she was travelling fell into a pothole, has succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Mysuru, where she was undergoing treatment.

The deceased woman is Chayadevi (21), wife of Karthik, a resident of Mahadevapura in the taluk. On Monday, Karthik and Chayadevi had come to Mysuru and were returning when Karthik lost control of the bike on the pothole-filled road near Taripura. Chayadevi, who was riding pillion, lost her balance and fell into a pothole sustaining serious head injuries while Karthik escaped with minor injuries.

Though Chayadevi was rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru, she succumbed to injuries yesterday at the hospital. Arakere Police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, villagers, alleging that Taripura, Mahadevapura and surrounding roads are filled with potholes and the recent rains have damaged these roads further, have urged the authorities concerned to get the roads repaired at the earliest before it snuffs out more lives.

