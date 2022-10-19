Custodial death of Adivasi Kariyappa – Govt. committed to protection of Adivasis in State: Shivanna

October 19, 2022

Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman calls on deceased Kariyappa’s family

H.D. Kote: State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna has said that the State BJP Government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is committed to the protection of Adivasis in the State. Hence, Adivasis need not worry about their safety, he added.

He was speaking after visiting the house of Kariyappa in Hosahalli hamlet of the taluk, who died while he was in the custody of Forest Department officials. He offered his condolences to the family members and sought complete information from the Police.

“The Chief Minister has come forward to provide justice to Kariyappa. An enquiry is being conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) and truth about the incident will come out after the probe,” said Shivanna.

Stating that a humanitarian approach by the Forest Department officials would not have created this situation, he wondered how can they kill a Adivasi.

“Adivasis are innocent people. If they commit any crime, let them take action as per law. Because of their atrocities on Kariyappa, this family has come to streets now,” he rued.

“Many leaders and high level officials including District in-Charge Minister will visit the hamlet and solve the problems of the tribal people. Adivasis should be given an important place in H.D. Kote taluk which is a reserved constituency. The money reserved by the Union and State Governments for the tribals are not being put to proper use. Had that been the case, the condition of Adivasis should have improved economically,” he opined and directed the officials to prepare a special report in this connection and submit to the Government.

“When I was the Minister, a Cabinet meeting was held in the Hosahalli hamlet to take steps to solve the problems of tribals. If similar meetings are held continuously in this region, they are going to benefit the Tribals immensely,” he said.

Kariyappa’s son, who spoke on the occasion, said that had his father committed any crime, the Forest officlals should have taken legal action against him. But the officials have violated the law, he said. “It is already a week now since the incident took place but no action has been taken against the Forest Department staff,” he lamented and sought justice for his family.

On the occasion, Safai Karmachari Commision Chairman Shivanna provided some financial assistance to the family of Kariyappa from his pocket.

Scheduled Tribe Department official Prabha Urs, Adi Jambava Corporation official Muniraju, Tahsildar Ratnambika, Social Welfare Department Officer Ramaswamy, Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer Narayanaswamy, Sub-Inspector Jayaprakash and others accompanied the Chairman during his visit.