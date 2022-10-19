KPCC Working President demands suspension of guilty Forest Officials

October 19, 2022

H.D. Kote: KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan has demanded the suspension of Forest officials who are responsible for the death of Kariyappa, a resident of Hosahalli tribal hamlet under N. Begur Gram Panchayat limits in H.D. Kote taluk. He was speaking after visiting Hosahalli yesterday to console the family members of the family of Kariyappa. He also gave personal financial help to the family of the deceased.

“Strict action should be taken against the Forest Department officials who are responsible for the death of Adivasi Kariyappa. The moment an FIR is registered against guilty officials, they must be suspended from service. Even after 10 days, no action has been taken against the officials which is giving room for suspicions. Adivasis are innocent people who have maintained good relation with the forest and are protecting the forest region, it is deplorable that the Forest officials are committing atrocities on hapless Adivasis,” said the KPCC Working President.

Charging the Forest officials for barging into the residences of Adivasis and committing atrocities on the inmates including women and children, Dhruvanarayan said that Adivasis are living in fear because of these harassments. “The Deputy Commissioner (DC) should convene a meeting of Forest officials and leaders of the Adivasis and instil confidence among the Adivasis so that they can lead their lives peacefully,” said the KPCC Working President.

Nanjangud Congress in-charge Somesh, former ZP Member Ravi, Adivasi leaders Vijayakumar, Chikkanna, District Kuruba Community President Shivappa Kote and others were present on the occasion.