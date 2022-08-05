Headless bodies of women: Arrested serial killer couple had planned to murder five more women

August 5, 2022

Police team led by Dy.SP Sandesh Kumar awarded Rs. 1 lakh

Mandya: The Special Police team of Srirangapatna Sub-Division, which cracked the case of headless bodies of two women, found near Arakere and between Bebi Betta and K. Bettahalli on June 7 by arresting a serial killer and his lover have revealed shocking facts about the accused duo.

Addressing a press meet at the Office of the Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) yesterday, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar said that the accused have been identified as Siddalingappa and his lover Chandrakala. The Police tracked them through their mobile phone location at Dabaspet in Tumkur and arrested them.

Continuing, the IGP said that the two headless bodies of two women, who were murdered by the accused, have been identified as Siddamma of Chamarajanagar and Parvathi of Hosadurga in Chitradurga district. The two victims were known to Chandrakala.

On June 5, Chandrakala summoned Siddamma and Parvathi to her rented house at Metagalli in Mysuru and went around Mysuru city for the day. The next day night, Chandrakala and Siddalingappa, suffocated Siddamma and Parvathi and beheaded them in the rented house. They then stuffed the headless bodies in two separate bags, carried the bags on a bike and discarded one bag near Pandavapura and the other near Arakere. They then took a house on rent at Adugodi in Bengaluru, where they murdered one Kumuda in a similar manner, stole the victim’s gold ornaments and later took a house on rent at Dabaspet in Tumkur and were staying there when the Police swooped on them.

IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar presenting a certificate of appreciation to Dy.SP Sandesh Kumar (extreme left) as SP N. Yatish and ASP Venugopal look on.

The accused had also prepared a list of five more women, they had targeted to murder, the IGP said and added that had the Police not arrested them, five more innocent lives would have been lost.

Appreciating the Special Police team for nabbing the accused and saving the lives of five more women, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar announced a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh to the Special Police team, led by Dy.SP Sandesh Kumar.

Mandya SP Yatish, ASP Venugopal and Dy.SP Sandesh Kumar were present at the press meet.