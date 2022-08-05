Manjunathapura, Kumbarakoppal Colony residents to get Title Deeds

August 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a first step towards issuing house Title Deeds to 377 poor families, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra handed over 2 acres of land in Manjunathapura (Gokulam 4th Stage) and one acre land in Kumbarakoppal Colony (P.K. Sanatorium slum) to Karnataka Slum Development Board at the MCC’s Ashraya Section Office near Cheluvamba Park in Vontikoppal here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that 377 poor families have been living in Manjunathapura and Kumbarakoppal Colonies for the past 30 years and as a first step in issuing Title Deeds to them, the lands have been handed over to the Slum Development Board.

Asserting that Title Deeds will be distributed soon, he said that it has also been planned to issue Title Deeds to the rest of about 200 families in these two Colonies. He said beneficiaries from SC/ST communities can get house Title Deeds upon payment of Rs.2,000 and those from other categories on payment of Rs. 4,000. Ashraya Section Administrative Officer Umesh, Karnataka Slum Development Board AEE Ramachandra, Ashraya Samiti members and others were present.