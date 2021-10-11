Calling special students

The Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens has invited online applications from eligible differently-abled students for availing scholarship under the Union Government’s e-Scholarship Scheme. Interested differently-abled students can apply online — https://scholarships.gov.in The last date for applying for Pre-Matric Scholarship is Nov. 15 and that for Post-Matric and Top Class Scholarship is Nov. 30. Visit the Department office located on Pulikeshi Road, Tilaknagar. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2490333.
