Campaigning picks up pace in N.R. Constituency: Congress

N.R. Constituency candidate and incumbent MLA and Minister Tanveer Sait, along with his followers, conducting door-to-door campaigning at one of the localities in the Constituency. During the campaign, Sait said that the State Congress Government with Siddharamaiah as Chief Minister has given importance to the overall development of the State by taking people of all communities into confidence besides taking steps to maintain law and order, peace and communal harmony in the society and urged the people to vote for Congress.
Photo News
Like the other Constituency (Krishnaraj & Chamaraj) of the Mysore district, even people of N.R Constituency want the path of development quickly which has not happened in the N.R constituency from past 3 decades. As responsible citizen , we request the politician of all parties to look after on improving with all basic amenities such as Good Roads, Footpaths, Parks (Play Children area & Gym ) , Electricity & water, so people are happy with your governance in the coming days.