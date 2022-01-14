Campus selection at JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled
January 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Persons with special needs (differently abled) should not be vulnerable to the society, instead they must become contributors for growth of the society. This is possible through education and then employment.

JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled, Mysuru, is educating the differently-abled at diploma level and creating opportunity for employment.

The institution’s Training and Placement Cell is well-equipped with facilities where an individual can  nurture his or her growth to the maximum.

The Cell guides students to build their career and organise periodic training programme to improve the student’s knowledge and skills. Since students need individual attention and care, the Cell makes sure that every student is given priority according to their individual preferences.

On January 10, TVS Motors Company Pvt Ltd., conducted campus interview and in that selection process, 17 students of this institute were selected as a trainee.  JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled has made efforts to bring the successfully completed students for upliftment of their career through such placement activities.

