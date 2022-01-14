Republic Day Parade Contingent from Mysuru leaves for Delhi

January 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Every year selected NCC cadets from all the 17 Directorates in India represent their respective States at the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi on Jan. 26.

The cadets participate in various competitions like Drill, Cultural, Flag Area, Best Cadet etc.

Last year and this year too, because of Covid-19 pandemic, the strength of cadets taking part in the Republic Day Camp has been reduced to half.

A total of 54 cadets have been selected and are now at Delhi, representing the State and training for the Republic Day Parade and other competitions.

This year, out of the 54 NCC cadets of Karnataka and Goa Directorate Contingent, 19 cadets (10 boys and 9 girls) are from the Mysuru Group.

A group photo of the nine girl cadets from Mysuru in their NCC uniform.

This great achievement was possible due to the hard work by the highly motivated cadets of Mysuru, said Colonel R.R. Menon, Group Commander, Mysuru Group NCC.

The cadets were trained during various camps at Mysuru and Bengaluru over two months prior to their departure to Delhi, he said adding that it is also a matter of great pride that 5 SW (girl cadets) of Mysuru have been selected for the Rajpath Marching Contingent.

Wishing all the 19 cadets success at the Republic Day Camp, Colonel Menon has also congratulated the parents and institutions of all the cadets attending the R-Day Camp.