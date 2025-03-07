Capt. Nithin Cariappa commands INS Kolkata

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: Capt. Maletira Nithin Cariappa, Indian Navy, is the Commanding Officer of INS Kolkata, a state-of-the-art destroyer and a symbol of India’s naval prowess.

A resident of Bogadi in Mysuru, Capt. Nithin Cariappa is an alumnus of St. Joseph’s School and later joined the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, followed by the National Defence Academy. Over his 24-year career, he has commanded INS Ajay, an anti-submarine warfare corvette and INS Kadmatt. He also served as the Naval Advisor at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, becoming the first Kodava officer to hold this post in Pakistan and to command a Kolkata-class destroyer.

The 163-metre-long, 7,500-tonne warship, with a cruise speed of 30 knots, is equipped with cutting-edge telecommunications and armed with anti-air missiles, anti-submarine weapons, the lethal BrahMos missile, and long-range surface-to-air missiles. Built by Mazagon Docks Ltd., Mumbai, the Kolkata-class destroyers are a testament to India’s naval strength.

His journey stands as an inspiration for Mysuru’s youth, encouraging them to explore the promising career opportunities in the armed forces. Married to Rohini, he is also an avid sportsman, recently completing the Tata Mumbai Full Marathon.

Capt. Nithin Cariappa’s parents are Maletira Ganesh Bopanna and late Cauvery Bopanna (Gummattira). Ganesh is settled in Bogadi and his second son Nayan Chengappa is a Chief Marine Engineer, assisting New Zealand Navy.