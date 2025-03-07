MCC Commissioner delegates power for ease of property tax collection

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has ordered for decentralisation of power related to creation, transferring, changing and making modifications to the new Person Identifier (PID) in the software exclusively meant for collecting property tax.

Following a Government notification issued on Feb. 11, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif had issued a circular on Feb. 28, stating that he has delegated power to certain officers, as per the virtue of power vested with him under Section-66 of Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act 1976, to facilitate creation new PIDs, transfer, amend and make changes in the online calculation software, in public interest.

Accordingly, the Zonal Officers, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and Estate Officers have been granted powers to approve the processes related to prevailing property tax, levy on building or non-building properties, registration of ‘A-Khata’ and ‘B-Khata’, issuance of demand notice, collection of tax and serving of attachment warrant to collect tax among others.