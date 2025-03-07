Refusal to provide water to douse Chamundi Hill fire: Notice issued to Mall of Mysore seeking explanation for violation
News

Refusal to provide water to douse Chamundi Hill fire: Notice issued to Mall of Mysore seeking explanation for violation

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has issued a notice to the administration of Mall of Mysore for refusing to provide water to fire trucks during the recent Chamundi Hill forest fire. The notice has been addressed to Sandeep, Vice-President of the Mall, located on M.G. Road.

On Feb. 2, a massive fire broke out on the slopes of Chamundi Hill, engulfing large parts of the forest. As fire-fighting operations intensified, Mall of Mysore — situated nearby — was instructed to supply water to fire trucks. However, despite direct orders from Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, the Mall administration refused, delaying efforts to contain the blaze, officials stated.

The refusal constitutes a violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which permits authorities to requisition resources from any entity or individual during emergencies. “In disaster situations, all available resources must be mobilised for rescue and relief operations. When water was urgently needed to douse the fire, the stored supply at the Mall was requested for use,” said DC Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Despite the District Administration’s directive, the Mall withheld the water, hindering fire-fighting operations and exacerbating the crisis. A notice has now been served to Sandeep, questioning why action should not be taken under the Disaster Management Act for this failure.

The Mall has been given three days to provide a written explanation. Failure to respond within the stipulated time will result in further legal action under the Act, the DC warned.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching