Refusal to provide water to douse Chamundi Hill fire: Notice issued to Mall of Mysore seeking explanation for violation

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has issued a notice to the administration of Mall of Mysore for refusing to provide water to fire trucks during the recent Chamundi Hill forest fire. The notice has been addressed to Sandeep, Vice-President of the Mall, located on M.G. Road.

On Feb. 2, a massive fire broke out on the slopes of Chamundi Hill, engulfing large parts of the forest. As fire-fighting operations intensified, Mall of Mysore — situated nearby — was instructed to supply water to fire trucks. However, despite direct orders from Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, the Mall administration refused, delaying efforts to contain the blaze, officials stated.

The refusal constitutes a violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which permits authorities to requisition resources from any entity or individual during emergencies. “In disaster situations, all available resources must be mobilised for rescue and relief operations. When water was urgently needed to douse the fire, the stored supply at the Mall was requested for use,” said DC Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Despite the District Administration’s directive, the Mall withheld the water, hindering fire-fighting operations and exacerbating the crisis. A notice has now been served to Sandeep, questioning why action should not be taken under the Disaster Management Act for this failure.

The Mall has been given three days to provide a written explanation. Failure to respond within the stipulated time will result in further legal action under the Act, the DC warned.