DC urges vigilance to prevent forest fires

March 7, 2025

Warns of legal action under Disaster Management Act for public non-co-operation to douse fires

Mysuru: With summer approaching, the forest fire risk is rising. To tackle this challenge, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has urged the Forest and Fire Departments to remain on high alert and emphasised public co-operation in fire prevention efforts.

Chairing a meeting at the DC Office, Reddy acknowledged the effective coordination between the two departments, preventing major disasters so far.

He stressed the importance of pre-emptive measures to curb fire outbreaks and called for swift response mechanisms in case of unavoidable incidents.

Commendation for swift response

The DC commended Fire Department officers Chandan and Gururaj for their efficiency in managing critical situations, including the collapse of the Maharani’s College building, T. Narasipur Kumbha Mela and the recent fire at Chamundi Hill.

Reddy instructed authorities to identify water sources near fire-prone areas and urged nearby factories, malls and the general public to promptly provide water and other facilities when requested. He warned that failure to co-operate would invite strict action under the National Disaster Management Act.

He assured that funds from District Disaster Management Unit would be allocated for procuring advanced fire-fighting equipment and vehicles for the Forest and Fire Departments.

Public role in fire prevention

The DC called upon residents, particularly those living near forested areas, to immediately report any signs of fire. He cautioned against discarding cigarette butts carelessly, as they are a major cause of wildfires.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. Malathi Priya highlighted a recent fire incident on Chamundi Hill, which was quickly controlled due to prompt action by the fire and forest personnel. She noted that watch towers have been installed with stationed personnel to monitor and respond to potential threats. She requested additional funds for enhanced fire-fighting measures.

DCF Dr. K.N. Basavaraju detailed various precautionary steps, including identifying fire-prone zones, assigning dedicated personnel, and conducting public awareness campaigns. The meeting was attended by Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and officials from many departments.