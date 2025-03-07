Unauthorised construction at Golf Club: Race Club gets MCC notice to halt construction
Unauthorised construction at Golf Club: Race Club gets MCC notice to halt construction

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has issued a notice to the Mysore Race Club (MRC) regarding certain unauthorised construction activities at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC), directing it to immediately halt work at the Golf Hut located within the MRC premises.

Responding to multiple news reports in local newspapers and electronic media regarding the issue, MCC’s Zonal Commissioner, Zone-1, issued the notice dated Feb. 28, 2025, affirming that the construction was being carried out without necessary approvals.

The notice clearly states that the construction violates municipal regulations and has been deemed illegal under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

The MRC, which received the notice, has conveyed MCC’s directive to JWGC, instructing them to stop all construction activities immediately. Failure to comply will invite action under Section 321 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

A press release from the MRC stated that the notice further strengthens MRC’s stance that the ongoing construction lacks authorisation. A copy of the notice has been sent to the JWGC to comply with MCC’s order.

However, MRC officials stated that JWGC has not halted construction this morning despite being served the notice. Workers were seen continuing the work, with the latest update confirming that they are laying the ceiling for the roof of the unauthorised structure while others carry out related building tasks.

