MCC Commissioner inspects Wards under Zone-3
News

MCC Commissioner inspects Wards under Zone-3

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: Continuing his daily morning  city rounds, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif visited several MCC Wards covering the areas of T.K. Layout, Janathanagar, Ramakrishnanagar and coming under MCC Zone-3 Office this morning for an inspection of underground drainage networks, drinking water supply, sanitary  systems, storm water drains and other civic amenities.

During his inspection, he gave a patient hearing to public grievances regarding civic amenities and received inputs from the local public and  former Corporators who represented the Wards earlier, on the problems that continue to persist in the areas and what needs to be done for addressing the highlighted civic issues in the most appropriate manner.

After noting  down the points raised by the residents and former Corporators, the MCC Commissioner directed the officials to take appropriate measures for maintaining hygiene in the localities and address the shortcomings concerning the civic problems at the earliest.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) and SE K.J. Sindhu, EEs Mahesh and Ashwin Kumar, MCC Zone-3 Zonal Officer Satyamurthy and other officials were present.

