Armed Cops for vehicle checking in city !

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: To create a fearless atmosphere in city, the City Police have deployed a new Nakabandi system, — armed Police personnel at regular inspection of vehicles.

For three days, armed Cops have been keeping an eye out for any persons moving in a suspicious manner or get aggressive when their vehicles are stopped for checking.

Barring the recent Udayagiri violence, no major untoward incidents have been reported in the city, but still the cops have roped in armed police reportedly to send a message of safety and security to the public.

The new Nakabandi system covers the highways at the contours of the city like — Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, T. Narasipur Road, Nanjangud Road, Hunsur Road — along with several residential areas.

Till recently, the lathi wielding Policemen were regularly a part of the inspection drive but now they have been replaced by the gun-toting Cops.

The intent behind the new system is to deter the habitual offenders involved in house burglary, theft, dacoity, chain snatching, vehicle theft among several other commonly reported crime cases to name a few.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore that Nakabandi is in place at 36 points including covering all entry and exit points of the city.

The inspection points will be frequently changed, besides Police resorting to surprise drives, the City Police Commissioner added.

The personnel attached to respective Police Station, Traffic Cops and those exclusively on Nakabandi will be on duty.