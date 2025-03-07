Women’s general knowledge quiz draws enthusiastic participation

March 7, 2025

Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 and Vani Vilas Ladies Club host 14th annual event

Mysuru: Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 and Vani Vilas Ladies Club (VVLC) jointly hosted their Annual General Knowledge (GK) Quiz Competition for Women on Mar. 4, continuing an uninterrupted 14-year tradition.

This year’s event saw an impressive 38 teams, each comprising two women, vying for top honours. Adding to its significance, participants from Periyapatna, Nanjangud, Bengaluru, and Chikkamagalur joined the competition, making it a diverse and spirited affair.

The contest was held across four rounds. The first round featured a written qualifying test, followed by three oral rounds. The final round witnessed an intense battle between seven top teams, culminating in a nail-biting finish.

Winners

First prize – A.G. Manjula Simha and B.H. Leelavati; second prize – B.R. Nagaratna and Girija Siddappaji, third prize – Indrani and Suchitra Hegde. Consolation prize winners – Bhargavi and Manaswini, Geetha Shrihari and C.R. Vijayalakshmi, Nagaratna Gopinath and Nivedita Venugopal.

The event was conducted by Kumari, Tulasi Vijayakumari, Kalpana Chandrasekhar and H. Nivedita, who led the quiz rounds. Dr. Pamela Sanath Nikam and entrepreneur Pallavi Arun served as judges, while Vinaya Prabhavathy took charge as the time-keeper. The smooth progression of the competition was ensured by Shobha Rani as the MC.

The event was inaugurated by Shubha Sanjay Urs, entrepreneur and Founder- President of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015.

Vinaya Prabhavathy (Treasurer), Prema D’Silva (Secretary, VVLC) and senior members Shirley Muddappa, Vasanthamma and Malini Shyla Shankar from the Vani Vilas Ladies Club distributed prizes.