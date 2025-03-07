Nurse’s gold chain snatched

March 7, 2025

Mysuru: Miscreant has snatched a part of the gold mangalya chain from a nurse, who was learning two-wheeler riding at Hebbal on Mar. 4 evening.

The victim is Jayalakshmi, a nurse at Kumbarakoppal Government Hospital, who has sustained injuries on her neck.

Jayalakshmi, who used to travel in an autorickshaw from her house to the Hospital, decided to cut down on travel expenses and began to learn two-wheeler riding from a lady instructor in Hebbal for a month.

On Mar. 4 evening, Jayalakshmi, who wanted to learn solo riding, had come near a park on Hi-tension route in Subramanyanagar during which a youth is said to have been observing Jayalakshmi learning to ride the scooter slowly.

The youth then went around the park twice and after confirming that no was around, he followed Jayalakshmi and suddenly attempted to snatch her gold chain. Though Jayalakshmi held on to her gold chain and began to scream for help, the youth tugged at the chain very hard resulting in the chain getting cut into two pieces.

The youth then managed to speed away on his scooter with the part of chain. Jayalakshmi has sustained injuries on her neck when the youth tugged at the gold chain very hard besides injuring herself when she fell along with her scooter.

Based on the complaint, Hebbal Police have registered a case, collected footages of CCTVs in the vicinity of the crime spot and are investigating.