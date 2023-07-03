Career expo at Mahajana First Grade College tomorrow

July 3, 2023

SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, as part of MAHAM 2023, a National-Level Inter-Collegiate fest, has organised a Career Expo Campus Drive at APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in the College premises at Jayalakshmipuram tomorrow.

A total of 17 firms including Banks will be hiring students across various streams such as BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BCA, BBA, MBA, M.Sc, M.Com and MCA for posts such as Relationship Manager, Assistant Manager, Back Office Executive, Telecalling Executive, HR Recruiter, Branch Relationship Executive, Business Development Executive and many more.

Nearly 700 students have registered for the expo and on the spot registrations will also be done.

For details, contact H.L. Sowmya on Mob: 81978-89596.

President of Mahajana Education Society T. Muralidhar Bhagavath, Hon. Secretary Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Principal of Mahajana First Grade College Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, CEO and Academic Advisor Dr. S R Ramesh, Academic Dean Dr. H. Shreedhara and MAHAM-2023 Convenor Dr. H. R. Thimmegowda will be present.