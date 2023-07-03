Intermittent power outage in city from July 4 to 7

Owing to emergency maintenance works at FTS Power Distribution Centre, there will be intermittent power outage from July 4 to 7 in the following areas across the city: Subhashnagar, Kesare 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, NR Mohalla, Gandhinagr, Mohammed Sait Block, Veeranagere, Udayagiri, Bannimantap, Nelson Mandela Road, LIC, Highway Circle, Tilaknagar, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Rajendranagar, Medar Block, Bamboo Bazar, Lions Club, Farooqia Dental College, ITI College, Bhavana Marble Road, ‘A’ Layout, BB Keri, BT Mill Road, Eidgah Maidan, Kabir Mutt, Anegundi Road, Hanumanthangar, KSRTC, SS Nagar, Kaverinagar, Siddiquenagar and surrounding areas of Bannimatap ‘C’ Layout, according to a press release from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Executive Engineer, NR Mohalla Division.
