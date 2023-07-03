In Briefs

Intermittent power outage in city from July 4 to 7

July 3, 2023

Owing to emergency maintenance works at FTS Power Distribution Centre, there will be intermittent power outage from July 4 to 7 in the  following areas across the city: Subhashnagar, Kesare 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, NR Mohalla, Gandhinagr, Mohammed Sait Block, Veeranagere, Udayagiri, Bannimantap, Nelson Mandela Road, LIC, Highway Circle, Tilaknagar, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Rajendranagar, Medar Block, Bamboo Bazar, Lions Club, Farooqia Dental College, ITI College, Bhavana Marble Road, ‘A’ Layout, BB Keri, BT Mill Road, Eidgah Maidan, Kabir Mutt, Anegundi Road, Hanumanthangar, KSRTC, SS Nagar, Kaverinagar, Siddiquenagar and surrounding areas of Bannimatap ‘C’ Layout, according to a press release from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Executive Engineer, NR Mohalla Division.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching