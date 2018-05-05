Caricature expo by SOM cartoonist marks World Cartoonists Day
Mysuru:  The two-day exhibition of caricatures drawn by SOM cartoonist and Full Brighter M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu), organised by Banter Babu Publications as part of World Cartoonists Day celebration, began at Mysore Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road in city this morning.

The expo featuring caricature of well-known cartoonists will be open to public today and tomorrow from 10 am to 7 pm.

Mysore Travels Association President B.S. Prashanth, who inaugurated the programme, said: “Cartoons would contain enormous depth and information though tiny to look at. Perhaps each cartoon would depict a narration which would require hundreds of pages if written.”

Ln. K.R. Yoganarasimhan (Muruli), who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that cartoonists can show the country in the right perspective through their caricatures and they give proper message to the public. This in fact is a divine art. Those who have a proper knowledge and a sense of understanding the problems prevailing in the society only can draw such cartoons. Therefore cartoonists are a rare breed.”

Senior Social Worker K. Raghuram, who was also the chief guest, lauded Babu for his creations.

Well-known sculptor and Gallery President L.Shivalingappa, Secretary Dr. Jamunarani Mirle and N. Ananthu were present on the occasion.

