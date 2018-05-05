Campaigning picks up in Chamaraja
Mysuru:  With hardly five days left for public campaigning for the May 12 Assembly polls, campaigning has picked up in Chamaraja Constituency, with candidates taking out brisk door-to-door campaign across the Assembly segment.

On Friday, Chamaraja Congress candidate and MLA Vasu, along with former Minister B.K. Chandrashekar and Congress MP from Kerala, Raghavan, undertook brisk campaigning in Metagalli, Saraswathipuram, Mandi Mohalla, Vijayashreepura and surrounding areas seeking votes for him.

Chamaraja Constituency Congress candidate MLA Vasu (centre), along with his followers, undertaking a brisk campaigning in the constituency yesterday;

City Congress President R. Murthy, MyLAC Chairman H.A. Venkatesh, Advocate H. Aravind and other local leaders too were part of the campaign.

Meanwhile, JD(S) candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa too went on a padayatra seeking votes in parts of Lashkar Mohalla and Mandi Mohalla, Gujari and surrounding areas. Prof. Rangappa was accompanied by former Mayors M.J. Ravikumar and R. Lingappa and other local JD(S) leaders.

JD(S)
candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa (extreme left) accompanied by city JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda (partly seen) and other leaders, campaigning near BEML;

BJP candidate L. Nagendra went on padayatra in Gokulam first stage, Mandi Mohalla, Tilak Nagar and surrounding areas, seeking votes. Many local youths joined the BJP on the occasion. Nagendra was accompanied by Jayaprakash, Chikkavenkata, Vijayakumar, Gym Manju and other leaders.

BJP candidate
L. Nagendra (extreme right), accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, Corporator Girish Prasad and others, during a padayatra in Chamaraja constituency yesterday

AAP candidate Malavika Gubbivani, who had launched her campaign early this year itself, stepped up her campaign by taking out padayatra in different areas of the constituency.

JD(S) rebel leader K. Harish Gowda, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, stepped up his campaign by undertaking door-to-door campaign in different localities coming under the constituency.

