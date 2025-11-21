Cars parked in front of houses set on fire

November 21, 2025

Nanjangud: In separate incidents, two cars which were parked in front of houses on R.P. Road and at Srirampura Layout have been destroyed in fire allegedly set by miscreants on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, a Mahindra XUV vehicle, belonging to Abhi Nagabhushan, which was parked in front of his house at Srirampura Layout, was set of fire by miscreants on Wednesday midnight destroying the car completely.

Though Abhi and his family members, with the help of neighbours doused the fire, they could not save the vehicle but prevented the fire from spreading further.

At the same time, a Tata Nano car, belonging to one Prashanth, which was parked at the turning of R.P. Road 3rd Cross was also set on fire by the miscreants. By the time Prashanth and his family members came out, the car was gutted.

A team of Police officials and staff, led by Dy.SP Raghu, visited the spots, conducted mahazar and collected information from the owners of both the vehicles.

It may be recalled that a series of crimes took place in Nanjangud recently creating a sense of fear among the residents.

Last week, two unidentified men on the pretext of inspecting a house which they wanted to take on rent, assaulted an elderly lady, snatched gold jewellery and had fled from the spot.

Again in a span of three-four days, an unidentified man had barged into a house near KHB Colony to commit robbery but was caught by the public and handed over to the Police. Now, miscreants are setting fire to vehicles parked in front of houses.

Public have alleged that the Police were not conducting night patrolling effectively in the town limits which has resulted in increase in crime cases in the town.