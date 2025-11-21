‘G Square Alchemy’ Phase 3 launched in Mysuru

November 21, 2025

Superior appreciation driven by an internal 80-ft. Road linking Outer Ring Road – Peripheral Ring Road

First 50 bookings to get an Ozotec EV scooter at no additional cost

Mysore/Mysuru: G Square, India’s largest plotted real estate developer, has launched Phase 3 of its signature project, ‘G Square Alchemy,’ a premium 39.8-acre smart plotted township at Rajarajeshwarinagar in Mysuru.

Following the resounding success of Phases 1 and 2, with 300 plots already sold out, the new Phase marks the next chapter in the evolution of Mysuru’s most advanced plotted development.

Strategically located along the new 80-ft. Kantharaj Urs Road and seamlessly connected to Outer Ring Road-Peripheral Ring Road, the project offers unparalleled convenience to Mysore Airport, key transit hubs, top schools, healthcare centres and major commercial corridors.

This enhanced connectivity makes ‘G Square Alchemy’ an attractive choice for families, professionals and investors looking for a future-ready location in one of Karnataka’s fastest-growing Tier-2 cities.

The launch introduces more features, enhanced conveniences and the widest range of plot sizes designed for residential, commercial, institutional and retail purposes making it a truly futuristic integrated development.

The project boasts 478 ready-to-construct luxury villa plots, available in four categories: Compact (822 – 2322 sq ft), Premium (2322 – 3822 sq.ft), Elite (3822 – 6822 sq.ft) and Grandeur (21,000+ sq.ft).

The project has an unmatched early bird price of Rs. 5,650 per sq.ft. exclusively for the first 25 bookings well below the prevailing market rate.

‘G Square Alchemy’ has 35-plus world-class amenities, including 53 percent open green spaces with landscaped green spaces, plug and play infrastructure with LED streetlighting, 80-ft. new Kantharaj Urs Road inside the community with blacktop internal roads, 24×7 CCTV surveillance, gated community services and free one year of maintenance, offering residents a safe, smart and sustainable living environment.

Each plot is accompanied by perfect legal documentation, RERA registration, MUDA approved and a transparent “cash not accepted” policy.

Speaking on the launch, Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square, said, “The launch of Phase 3 of G Square Alchemy comes at a pivotal moment for Mysuru. With Karnataka’s new IT Policy 2025-2030 offering generous incentives for companies and start-ups expanding into Tier-2 cities, we foresee a significant rise in business activity, talent inflow and housing demand. This push will further accelerate land value appreciation and strengthen Mysuru’s position as one of South India’s most promising real estate destinations. G Square Alchemy is perfectly positioned to benefit from this growth wave, offering families and investors a future-ready smart plotted community.”

The project is also introducing a unique Joint Venture Partnership opportunity within Phase 3. A customizable 25,000 sq.ft. commercial plot is now open for institutions, retail, gyms, salons, wellness centres and other businesses seeking a strong foothold in Mysuru’s rapidly developing urban cluster.

Residents will also benefit from G Square Build Assist, a post-purchase support programme that simplifies villa construction. ‘G Square Alchemy’ stands at the heart of this transformation, offering a rare blend of serenity, smart planning and long-term value appreciation.