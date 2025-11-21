Prelude to four-day centenary fete of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram: Monks, devotees take out Yatra

November 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Revered Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sharadadevi and Swami Vivekananda were worshipped with sankeertan and bhajans during a yatra organised by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in city yesterday.

The procession, led by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, began from the Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy Temple premises in V.V. Mohalla and proceeded to the Ashram in Yadavagiri.

The yatra was held as a prelude to the centenary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, the golden jubilee of RIMSE and the silver jubilee of ‘Viveka Prabha’ magazine, scheduled from today till Nov. 24.

Bhajan troupes rendering Sankeertan, along with a chariot carrying the huge portrait of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa during the yatra.

Arati was offered to Sri Prasanna Parvathi Sametha Chandramouleshwara Swamy at the temple, followed by Shiva nama chanting in the presence of hundreds of sadhus and monks.

The procession featured a Pallakki Utsava adorned with the portraits of Sri Ramakrishna and Sharadadevi, a ratha carrying Swami Vivekananda’s portrait and a decorated chariot, with a large gathering of devotees leading the way.

Bhajans such as Ramakrishna Sharanam Sharanam and Ramakrishna Hari Jai were rendered by various groups, including Samvita Bhajan Mandali, Guru Narayana Bhagavatha troupe, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru and several other bhajan troupes, resonating throughout the yatra.

A large number of devotees, students and members of the public participated as the procession moved through Kalidasa Road, Temple Road and KRS Road before culminating at the Ashram. Mahamangalarati and the distribution of prasadam marked the conclusion. Swami Vireshanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram, Tumakuru, Swami Yukteshanandaji, Swami Jnanayoganandaji, Swami Muktipadanandaji, Swami Anupamanandaji, Swami Atmashraddhanandaji and others were present.