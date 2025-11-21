MUDA 50:50 site scam: ED files prosecution complaint against former Commissioner

November 21, 2025

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint against G.T. Dinesh Kumar, former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), before the Special Court for criminal cases against present and former MPs and MLAs. The case pertains to the alleged MUDA site allotment scam, booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to an official release, evidence and documents collected during the investigation point to Dinesh Kumar’s active involvement in an elaborate money-laundering network operated within MUDA during his tenure. The ED stated that its probe revealed widespread violations of statutes, government orders, and guidelines in the allotment of MUDA sites.

The agency said Kumar played an ‘instrumental role’ in facilitating illegal compensation-site allotments to ineligible individuals and entities. Investigators have reportedly gathered proof of bribes delivered through cash, bank transfers and movable and immovable assets in return for these illegal allotments.

Alleged modus operandi

The alleged modus operandi included identifying ineligible beneficiaries, using fake or incomplete documents and backdating allotment letters.

The ED found that illegal proceeds were routed through a co-operative society and the bank accounts of the former Commissioner’s relatives and associates, who were allegedly used as fronts to purchase some of the unlawfully allotted sites.

Dinesh Kumar was arrested on Sept. 16, 2025 and remains in judicial custody. So far, the ED has attached 283 illegally allotted MUDA sites and three immovable properties, together valued at Rs. 450 crore.